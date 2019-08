JOHANNESBURG: South African Dale Steyn, one of the great fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s. —AFP