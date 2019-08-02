Steps being taken to revive Karachi Circular Railway: Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says steps are being taken to revive Karachi Circular Railway and about 38 kilometer of track has been cleared.

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he, however, said the remaining 4 to 5 kilometer of track cannot be cleared without the support of Sindh government.

He asked the Sindh Government to come forward and help revive this major transportation mean for the people of Karachi.

He said the deficit of railway has been decreased upto 4 to 5 billion rupees.

Sheikh Rasheed announced that the route of Sindh Express is being extended till Multan from 10th of this month.