Supreme Court of India to review Modi’s move on Article 370

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has referred all the petition filed against Modi’s government to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir to a five-judge constitution bench.

Government’s move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 earlier this month will be reviewed by the Indian Supreme Court in October.

Notices were also issued to Indian federal government on the petitions challenging Article 370.

The centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration were asked by the court to respond in seven days after a petition sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication so that the media can function freely in the region.