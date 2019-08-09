Those not supporting Kashmiris will be called traitors: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Friday said that those who will not support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom will be called as traitors.

The federal minister addressed a press conference in Islamabad and announced that he will visit Azad Kashmir after Eid. He reiterated that Pakistan does not want war with India.

Sheikh Rashid told that Samjhauta Express was shut down on Thursday, and Thar Express train service will be suspended at midnight. Only one train will run from Mirpur to Zero Point from now onwards, he added.

The federal minister said train accidents will end after completion of the ML-1 project under which 1800-kilometer long track will be made. Pak-China friendship is higher than the Himalayas, he affirmed. —NNI