Thousands arrested in Occupied Kashmir under PSA since August 5

In Occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities have arrested thousands of people amid imposition of continued curfew and other restrictions across since August 5 when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to Agence France-Presse in Srinagar, a magistrate confirmed that at least 4,000 people were arrested under the black Public Safety Act (PSA) over the past two weeks.

He said he had used a satellite phone allocated to him to collate the figures from colleagues across the occupied territory amid a communications blackout imposed by authorities.

Meanwhile, the authorities have turned the valley, particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner as curfew and other restrictions entered its 15th day today.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.