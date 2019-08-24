Home / National / Three children injured in Mohmand landmine blast

Three children injured in Mohmand landmine blast

hfd.jpg

According to the details, the children were playing near a mountain between the area of Mamadgat and Sagi Payan when a landmine exploded on them. The injured children were identified as 10-year-old Bilal Khan, 12-year-old Iftikhar and his younger brother 10-year-old Mukamal Shah.