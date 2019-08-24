Three children injured in Mohmand landmine blast

PESHAWAR: Three children including two brothers, were critically injured in a landmine blast in Safi area of Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

According to the details, the children were playing near a mountain between the area of Mamadgat and Sagi Payan when a landmine exploded on them. The injured children were identified as 10-year-old Bilal Khan, 12-year-old Iftikhar and his younger brother 10-year-old Mukamal Shah.

The injured children were taken to Mamadgat Hospital for treatment. Sources said one of the injured children, Iftikhar, lost his leg in the tragic incident.

Militants in tribal districts often set landmines to target security forces, but these landmines also trap civilians sometimes. So many casualties have occurred in landmine blasts in tribal districts recently. —INP