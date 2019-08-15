Three soldiers martyred in firing along LoC by Indian troops: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian army has increased firing along the Line of Control in an effort to divert attention from precarious situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, three Pakistani soldiers have embraced shahadat.

In a tweet from his official account, DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army responded effectively and five Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged.

Intermittent exchange of fire continues, he wrote.

In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K,Indian Army increases firing along LOC.

3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues. pic.twitter.com/wx1RoYdiKE — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2019

The Pakistani soldiers who lost their lives include Naik Tanveer, Lance Naik Taimoor and Sepoy Ramzan.