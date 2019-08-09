Trump says ‘would love to see’ Fed cut rates a point or more

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday he would like to see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates significantly to boost the economy, but does not favor devaluing the US dollar.

“If the Federal Reserve would bring down interest rates over a period of time, I would love to see a point or a little more than that,” Trump told reporters at the White House, the latest salvo in his relentless campaign to pressure the US central bank.

But seeming to contradict comments from Thursday, Trump said that while the strong US dollar is making it hard for manufacturers to export, “we don’t have to” weaken the currency value. —AFP