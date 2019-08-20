Trump urges India, Pakistan to reduce tensions on Kashmir issue

US President Donald Trump has urged Pakistan and India to avoid steps that might escalate the recent crisis over Kashmir.
In a tweet, he said he had good telephonic conversations with my two good friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan regarding trade, strategic partnerships and most importantly for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. –NNR/Khokhar
Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019