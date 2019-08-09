Turkish Grand National Assembly to pass a resolution on the issue of Kashmir

Speaker Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop has assured his Pakistani counterpart to pass a resolution on the issue of Kashmir.

The assurance came in a telephone call that was made by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to him as part of wider outreach efforts in wake of Kashmir situation.

Asad Qaiser took his Turkish counterpart into confidence on deteriorating situation in the region, particularly Kashmir.

He said whole Pakistani nation is indebted to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his condemnation of Indian steps in occupied Kashmir.

Asad Qaiser said the true face of India has been fully exposed now.

He apprised his Turkish counterpart that Modi government has started the plan of making Kashmir a colony of India by revoking the special status of the area. He said this is the worst example of genocide and to destroy the Kashmiri population on religious lines. Speaker National Assembly said Pakistan wants to raise the issue of this Indian dishonesty at all international parliamentary forums.

He demanded his Turkish counterpart to include Kashmir in next five nation speakers conference to be held in Turkey.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also made a telephonic contact with his Malaysia counterpart Mohammad Arif Yusof and apprised him of the deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 by Indian government.

Asad Qaiser said this cruel Indian step is a new assault on the rights of besieged people of Kashmir.

He informed his Malaysian counterpart that the articles had been included by founders of India in the constitution as part of commitment to UNSC resolutions on peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute.

He said the people of the held valley are protesting against this cruel act. He said curfew has been imposed in Kashmir and Governor Rule enacted after suspending the legislative assembly.

Asad Qaiser further informed that all communication channels are closed in the held territory and serious human rights violations are being perpetrated in the valley.

Malaysian Speaker said he is aware of the situation in Occupied Kashmir and his government is carefully watching it.

Mohammad Arif Yusof said Kashmir is an international dispute and it must be resolved according to aspirations of Kashmiri people and the relevant UN resolutions.

He assured full support to movement of Kashmiri people on their right to self-determination.—RadioPakistan