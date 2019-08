Indian Army unprovoked targeted civil population with mortars and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles in Hot Spring Sector along Line of Control.

According to ISPR, two elderly innocent civilians Lal Muhamamd S/O of Muhamamd Din, age 75 years and Hassan Din S/O Lal Din age 61 years, residents of Village Nagrai embraced shahdat.

Reportedly two Indian army soldiers killed and many injured as Pakistan Army engaged posts from where fire was directed.