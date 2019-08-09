Two dozen Hurriyat activists arrested in Occupied Kashmir

In occupied Kashmir, two dozen Hurriyat activists have been arrested by Indian forces in order to prevent demonstrations against the repeal of Article 370.
The arrested Hurriyat leaders were taken in a special plane of Indian Air Force to Uttar Pradesh and lodged in Agra Central Jail.
The occupation authorities also keep internet and telephone links suspended and snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations.
The Indian authorities are concerned that allowing political leaders to interact with the Kashmiris may flare up tension in territory.