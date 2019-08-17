Two martyred soldiers of Pak Army laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in firing of Indian troops in Leepa sector of Jhelum Valley district were laid to rest at their hometowns on Saturday.

Funeral prayer of Naik Tanveer Ahmed was offered at Jahanian (Khanewal) while Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan was laid to rest in Mian Channu.

A large number of military officials and civilians attended the funeral prayers for the two soldiers, where the coffins, draped in the national flag, were brought in ambulances from a mortuary.

The Punjab police also attended the funeral and paid tribute to their bravery and act of laying down life.

The families of the martyred soldiers said that they are proud on the martyrdom of their loved ones.—INP