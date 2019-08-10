UK MPs, peers urge Antonio Guterres to take Kashmir dispute to UNSC

LONDON: More than 45 members of parliament and peers from United Kingdom have called on U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to intervene and prevent India’s unconstitutional attack on Kashmir’s autonomy.

These MPs and peers have co-signed a letter, written by MP Warrington South, Faisal Rashid expressing deep concern that Indian government has revoked Article 370 of the constitution, stripping Kashmir of its autonomous status.

The letter termed the unilateral Indian decision a direct attack on the political status of Kashmir and its right to self-governance.

The MPs called on UN Secretary-General to urgently bring this matter to the attention of Security Council as a serious threat to international peace and security.

A separate letter, written by members of European Parliament to High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, expressed concerns on the recent developments in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.—INP