UN expresses deep concern on latest restrictions in Occupied Kashmir

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed deep concern on the latest restrictions in the Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement today, OHCHR’s spokesperson said restrictions will exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.

He said situation now is going to the next level which is a matter of deep concern.

The spokesperson said we are seeing again blanket telecommunications restrictions, the reported arbitrary detention of political leaders and restrictions on peaceful assembly.

He said these restrictions will prevent the people of occupied Kashmir and their elected representatives from participating fully in democratic debate about the future status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said hardly any information at all is currently coming out from occupied Kashmir which is of great concern.