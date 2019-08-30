Unprecedented restrictions put Kashmir into state of lock-down: BBC

Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir have been accused of carrying out beatings and torture in the wake of the government’s decision to strip the region of its autonomy.

According to the BBC, unprecedented restrictions have put Kashmir into a state of lockdown for more than three weeks.

Tens of thousands of extra troops have been deployed to the region and about 3,000 people – including political leaders, business people and activists are reported to have been detained. Many have been moved to prisons outside the state.