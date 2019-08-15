UNSC call for session on Kashmir dispute diplomatic victory of Pakistan: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the UN Security Council call for a session on Jammu and Kashmir dispute as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets today (Thursday), she said Russia has also endorsed the demand of Pakistan and civilized world is taking notice of Modi government’s unilateral and illegal action.

The Special Assistant said session on Kashmir dispute by UNSC is a big blow to Indian claim that Kashmir is their internal matter.

She said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will advocate the rights of Kashmiris to force India to solve Kashmir issue as per the wishes of Kashmiris and the UN resolutions.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Narendra Modi wants to commit genocide of Kashmiris in the same way Adolf Hitler did against a race. She said Modi wants his black action to fulfill the designs that he initiated to massacre Muslims in Gujarat.