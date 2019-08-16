UNSC discusses deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said that the UN Security Council today discussed the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir in the wake of Indian move to change the status of the held territory.

Talking to media alongwith Chinese envoy to the United Nations, after the UNSC meeting in New York, she said all the fifteen permanent and non-permanent member countries attended the consultative session.

She said the meeting was briefed on the latest developments and the dismal human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Maleeha Lodhi said today’s UNSC meeting has nullified Indian claims that Kashmir is their internal matter.