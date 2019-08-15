UNSC to hold session tomorrow to discuss Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: The UN Security Council will hold a session in New York tomorrow to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to diplomatic sources, the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question. This is a big success for Kashmir and Pakistan. The debate is happening after many decades.

The request to convene the meeting of UNSC on Kashmir was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Last time when Jammu and Kashmir found a reference in UNSC resolutions was in 1998 in resolution 1172, after Pakistan conducted nuclear tests.

However, the mention under India Pakistan question is after decades.