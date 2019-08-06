US acknowledges Pakistan’s support in hosting Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s support in hosting the Afghan refugees despite its financial constraints and limitations.

This was stated by United States Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells during her meeting with Minister SAFRON Shehryar Afridi in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Alice Wells expressed hope that the refugee reparation would be done in a peaceful and dignified manner, keeping in view the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Shehryar Afridi said Afghan refugees are being provided with the best possible treatment during their temporary stay in Pakistan.

Shehryar Afridi also conveyed the Pakistan’s concerns over dwindling international support and burden sharing of refugee.

Afridi also expressed concerns over the new global approach of combining humanitarian and development assistance for refugee population along with mainstreaming policy in education and health sectors.

Matters relating to overall regional security situation and Afghan Peace Dialogue also came under discussion during the meeting.—NNI