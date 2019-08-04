Use of brutal force by India in occupied Kashmir highly deplorable: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says brutal force being uses in occupied Kashmir nowadays is highly depolrable.

India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks.

Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider in Islamabad on Sunday, he showed serious concern on sending more than 28,000 troops to occupied Kashmir and expelling the foreign tourists from the area.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said use of prohibited weapons in held valley is a clear violation of international laws.

He said long standing dispute of Kashmir is the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.

Foreign Minister said India neither considers third party arbitration on Kashmir issue nor is ready for bilateral talks.