Verdict on petitions regarding judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal reserved

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions regarding Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal.

A three-member bench headed by chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the case.

During proceedings, the attorney general informed the court that Judge Arshad Malik was posted to the accountability court on March 13, 2018. The chief justice then asked if the person who had appointed the judge had come forward, to which the attorney general responded no. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa then remarked that Nasir Janjua had claimed he had appointed Judge Arshad Malik. Further, the chief justice said this meant that after the Panama Papers verdict, the government at the time had appointed the judge

Chief Justice Khosa discussed the interim report submitted by the FIA director general earlier today. The top judge observed that the case concerned two videos — one through which the judge was blackmailed, and the other which was aired at Maryam Nawaz press conference.

The bench, however, raised questions about the authenticity of the videos in question. The chief justice noted that judge Malik had already admitted that the “objectionable video” was real. “But how will the video, which was shown in the press conference, be proven as real?” he asked.

“The report says that the audio of the video was recorded separately. During the press conference, the video also had subtitles. It seems like someone has tampered with the video,” the chief justice observed.

Justice Khosa said that experts should be consulted to find out if a forensic examination of the video can be done.