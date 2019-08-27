Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security including bilateral cooperation.

The Naval Chief also shed light over the role of Pakistan navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

The Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China lauded the role of Pakistan Navy for establishment of peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the visiting dignitary also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument at Naval Headquarters.