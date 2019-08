WASHINGTON: A long-promised US proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace will remain under wraps until Israel’s elections are over in September, the White House special envoy said Wednesday.

“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Jason Greenblatt tweeted.

Greenblatt appeared to be clearing up confusion over the timing of the plan’s release following a mixed message from President Donald Trump over the weekend.