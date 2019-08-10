Western media criticizes India over human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi has said that step by step diplomacy is being put in place to address the long standing issue of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per charter of the United Nations, and that the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination is part of that charter.

Maleeha Lodhi said India has committed violations of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, besides sabotaging peace efforts made by Pakistan for the regional peace.

To a question, she said the western media and general public have criticized India for gross violations of the human rights in Kashmir and changing its status.—RadioPakistan