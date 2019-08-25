Whole world stands against Narendra Modi’s acts in IOK: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says strengthening the economy of country is top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to newly elected PTI members from South Punjab in Khanewal today, he said Imran Khan’s vision is to highlight Pakistan’s importance at world level.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the struggle of Kashmiris will yield positive results.

He said whole world stands against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision of changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir and now different segments even from inside India have gathered against this decision.