US President Donald Trump says he would do his best to mediate or help somehow with the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

Talking to reporters at Oval office, he said Kashmir is a complicated issue and he would discuss the issue with Indian Prime Minister Modi over the weekend at G-7 meeting in France.

Donald Trump said we are helping the situation, but there is tremendous problems between two countries and I will do the best I can to mediate or do something.