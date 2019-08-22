Will raise voice of Kashmiris at all int’l forums: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that as an ambassador of Occupied Kashmir, he will raise voice of Kashmiris at all international forums.

Talking to Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for OIC, Dr. Abdullah Riar in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said Modi regime while violating all norms of human rights, is preparing to resort more atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

During the meeting, it was decided that Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf will stage a strong protest on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly Session.

The Prime Minister also directed PTI wing for International affairs to make arrangements in this regard.