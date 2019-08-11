Will they watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich: PM asks world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while drawing attention of the international community on the worsening human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) questioned as whether the world would watch and appease as they did Hitler at Munich.

The curfew, crackdown & impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK is unfolding exactly acc to RSS ideology inspired by Nazi ideology. Attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing. Question is: Will the world watch & appease as they did Hitler at Munich? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019

In a tweet, the prime minister said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in IOK was unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) ideology inspired by Nazi ideology.