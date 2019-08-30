Zardari discharged from hospital amid ‘health concerns’

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was discharged from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) and sent back to Adiala Jail on Friday.

Zardari was shifted to the hospital on recommendations of a medical board a day earlier for a detailed check-up.

Over the course of his hospital stay, his medical tests were carried out.

Upon being discharged from the hospital, the former president was taken back to the prison amid tight security.

Expressing concern over her father’s health, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said he needs proper medical care.

Accompanied by several PPP leaders, she told the media that her father’s life was being put in danger.

Ms. Bhutto-Zardari demanded that the former president be shifted back to the hospital as he was in need of urgent medical care.—NNI