ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday sent former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari to Adiala jail on judicial remand in fake bank accounts case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing in fake bank accounts case.

Zardari was presented before the court on completion of his physical remand.

NAB prosecutor argued that there had been a new development in the case and sought an extension in the PPP leader’s physical remand.

Zardari’s counsel Latif Khosa said that the former president had earlier requested that his 90-day physical remand be granted once, instead of multiple shorter remands. The counsel argued that while a 90-day remand could not be granted, the court could approve a 14-day remand.

Appearing on the rostrum, Zardari said that he was not allowed to offer prayers even on Eidul Azha and that his daughter was not allowed to meet him during the holiday, despite having court permission to do so.

The court then sent Zardari to Adiala jail on judicial remand and directed to present Asif Zardari before the court on August 19.