The Saudi Supreme Court has confirmed the sighting of moon.

Hajj will, therefore, begin on Friday 9th of August. Pilgrims will spend the day on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday 10th of this month. Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Sunday 11th of August in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet Hilal Committee of Pakistan will meet in Karachi this evening for sighting of Zilhajj moon.