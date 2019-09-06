Akcent “trolls” India on Pakistan Defence Day

Awarding of third-highest wartime gallantry award – the Vir Chakra – to India’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman could not remove the indelible mark of debacle he was smudged with on Feb 27 after his plane was shot down by a chasing Pakistan aircraft and the pilot was captured by Pakistani army.

Since then, the Abhinandan has turned into a laughing stock: social media is abuzz with hundreds of jokes and funny cartoons. The masters of witty banter literally wrote comic books on his cup of tea and this cup of tea was also reflected in a recent post of a internationally famous Romanian band, Akcent, who posted a picture on its official account wishing Pakistan Defence Day while mocking Abhinandan. It wrote ‘Happy defence day Pakistan and tea was fantastic’.

Some of the reactions as the Picture surface on Facebook:

Akcent is a popular international band in Pakistan, having a lot of fans; he had visited Pakistan several times and recently in July, he did a concert tour in some of the cities of Pakistan. On his post, Akcent also shared some of the concert Pictures taken in Hyderabad, Islamabad and Quetta.