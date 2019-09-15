All political parties will soon be on same page over Kashmir issue: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that all parties both from the ruling alliance and the Opposition will soon be on same page on the issue of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said that the process of bringing all parties on the same page was going on and soon the nation would hear good news in this regard.

The Minister said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was a fascist and dictator Mussolini-like person, who had committed a blunder in Kashmir, which provided the Kashmiri and Pakistani leadership with an opportunity to use it in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to fight the case of Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 27, adding that the Indian prime minister would also address the session on the same day. “If India tries to take any wrong step, the Pakistani armed forces knew it better how and where to use their weaponry,” he added.

The Minister said that the issue of Kashmir had become more complicated during last 40-day curfew and lockdown of the Valley. “Time-tested friends China and Turkey are standing with us on the Kashmir issue and the United States elections are also nearing, which will change the international scenario”, he added.