Aseefa Bhutto visits Ms. Faryal Talpur at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari along with family members and lawyers on Saturday visited Ms Faryal Tapur at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Provincial Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Siyal, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Khan Bahadur Bhatti and Ghulam Mustafa Laghari were also present on the occasion.

Lawyer Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said that elected representatives are languishing in jails and are deprived of basic facilities.

He said that Ms Faryal Talpur is a target of political revenge and that her production orders had been approved but were being ignored which proved that the there was a personal vendetta that was being carried out against the PPP leadership.

Zia-ul-Hassan said that the fight against injustice would continue in the courts and the baseless accusations would come to an end.—INP