Buzdar pays tribute to soldiers martyred near Afghan border

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the two separate incidents of firing took place at western border areas today (Saturday).

Paying tributes to the bravery and courage of martyred Pakistan Army soldiers, Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to their family members.

The chief minister said that martyred soldiers had sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland, adding that the martyrs are our national pride.

“Soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the security of the country are our heroes and we salute to their great sacrifice,” said Buzdar in a statement.—INP