Chief Justice calls upon judges to hand down judgments with honesty and principle

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has called upon judges to hand down judgments with honesty and principle.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of a book “History of Pakistan Reinterpreted” written by Senator S.M Zafar in Lahore today.

The Chief Justice said judges are deciding cases as per law and the constitution and they should not be demoralized in any situation.

He said the model courts have shown outstanding performance during the last four months and disposed of a number of cases to ensure prompt justice to the people.—RadioPakistan