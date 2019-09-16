China opposes any unilateral action escalating Palestine-Israel tension

BEIJING: China opposed any unilateral action that may lead to escalate the Palestine-Israel tension, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Monday said.

“China opposes to unilateral action that may lead to escalation of Palestine-Israel tensions,” Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcement to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the forthcoming election.

“We call on Israeli side to be prudent and avoid action that may aggravate the situation and instead hope it will safeguard the foundation for Middle East peace process,” she added.

Netanyahu said last week that he would annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank right after Israel’s Sept 17 election, if he wins re-election.

The Israeli prime minister’s announcement has drawn condemnation from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Arab League while international community has voiced its concerns.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that all signed agreements with Israel and the obligations resulting from them would end if Netanyahu went through with the move.

In angry reaction, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that all peace agreements will end if Netanyahu moves to annex the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea or any part of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel in 1967.

“We have the right to defend our rights and achieve our goals by all available means, whatever the results are, since Netanyahu’s decisions contradict the international legitimacy and international law,” the Palestinians leader said.

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat warned that Netanyahu’s plan to annex part of the occupied West Bank will bury any chance of peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

Israel occupied the West Bank in a 1967 war and Palestinians, who signed interim peace deals with Israel in the 1990s that include security cooperation, seek to make the area part of a future state.

The 2,400-sq-km Jordan Valley, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the West Bank, is regarded to be strategic both in terms of security and agriculture.

Currently, about 400,000 Jewish settlers live in some heavily guarded communities in the West Bank among some 2.8 million Palestinians.—APP