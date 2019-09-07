China reaffirms its support to Pakistan, reiterates opposition to any unilateral action

China has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan and reiterated opposition to any unilateral action as well as the measures that could further complicate the situation following India’s unilateral and illegal actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The support was expressed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during delegation-level talks between Pakistan and China in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Wang Yi highlighted that Pakistan-China relationship is based on mutual respect, trust and strong bonds of friendship.

He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to achieve goals of national development and extended China’s utmost support in this regard.

Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized that CPEC is a demonstration project of high quality BRI projects and is being implemented jointly by Pakistan and China.

Both countries have complete consensus on the future direction of CPEC to advance high quality development in Pakistan.

He underscored that Pakistan’s economic and financial situation was improving and the central banks of both countries must deepen their cooperation to reap dividends at a larger level.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the Chinese side on the evolving situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He stressed that the ongoing curfew for over four weeks, the continued lock-down and communications blockade, and the massive human rights violations had created a dire humanitarian situation in the held area which needed to be urgently addressed.

Foreign Minister informed the Chinese side of the intensification of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and emphasized that India could attempt a false-flag operation in order to divert attention from its crimes in Occupied Kashmir.

He conveyed that Pakistan is grateful for China’s support in the aftermath of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

He emphasized that friendship with China is the corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support China on all issues of its core interest, including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the timely completion of CPEC projects, especially those in Gwadar.

The two delegations had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and regional matters, particularly the current situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Both sides also noted with satisfaction the bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora and reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and support for multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation.

They resolved to implement consensus reached by the leadership of two countries to deepen strategic consultation and coordination at all levels so as to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.