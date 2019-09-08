China says Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully on basis of UN resolutions

China says Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history which should be resolved peacefully on the basis of UN Resolutions over the matter.

In a joint press release at the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan on Sunday, both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation on regional and international affairs.

The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity, in choosing its development path in light of its national conditions.

The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties.

They reiterated that the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries is an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Both sides believed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, as a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has entered a new phase of high-quality development.

They agreed to continue to firmly push forward the construction of CPEC, complete its ongoing projects in a timely manner, and realize its full potential by focusing on socio-economic development.

The two sides further agreed to maintain frequent mutual visits and meetings at the leadership level and continue to hold bilateral meetings between their leaders on multilateral occasions.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation on the Afghanistan issue and support the ‘Afghan-led, Afghan-owned’ peace and reconciliation process.

Both sides welcomed the positive progress achieved in the negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and the United States. They called on all Afghan political stakeholders, including the Afghan Taliban, to start intra-Afghan negotiations.

During the visit, Wang Yi called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.