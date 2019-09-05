Chinese FM cancels his visit to New Delhi in backdrop of worst HR violations in IoK

After facing humiliation on all international forums including, UN Security Council, European Parliament, OIC and other forums, now there is another major setback for India as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has canceled his scheduled visit to India in the backdrop of the worst human rights crisis in occupied Kashmir.

The Chinese Foreign Minister was scheduled on a two-day official visit to New Delhi on Monday to hold talks with the Indian authorities on border issues.

The cancellation of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit has also jeopardized the chances of a meeting between Chinese President and Indian Prime Minister scheduled in October this year.