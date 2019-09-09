Comprehensive security measures should be made on Youm-e-Ashur, directs Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make comprehensive security measures across the province on Youm-e-Ashur.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Usman Buzdar directed the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order that code of conduct should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Modern technology should be fully utilized for monitoring and implementation of the security plan, he asked.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Chief Minister said that Police reforms in department are need of the hour.

Chairing a high level meeting in Lahore on Monday, he said that ‘thana culture’ and behavior of the police officers towards the public should be changed.

Usman Budar said that the improvement in the police system and dispensation of justice to the oppressed is the top priority of the present government. —INP