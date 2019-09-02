Corsica ferry rescues 18 migrants stranded in Mediterranean

MARSEILLE: A Corsican ferry operator said Monday that one of its ships had picked up 18 migrants overnight after their boat apparently ran out of fuel, a rare rescue operation for a passenger ferry in the Mediterranean.

The Corsica Linea ship was en route from Algiers to Marseille when it came across the migrants, some of whom were minors, a spokeswoman for the company told AFP.

“In line with international rules, the passengers were brought to the closest safe port,” in this case Alcudia in Spain, said the spokeswoman, Pasquine Albertini.

“They’re in relatively good health,” she added.

Since 2015, thousands of migrants fleeing war and misery in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have been trying to cross the Mediterranean for Europe, often on rickety vessels unsuitable for the dangerous journey.

But most rescues are made by hundreds of cargo ships and tankers plying the waters, while a minority are carried out by vessels owned or chartered by NGOs.

Passenger ferries have staged only a handful of rescues, and Corsica Linea said it was the first time one of its captains had picked up stranded migrants.

The ship, carrying some 2,000 passengers, had resumed its trip and is expected to reach Marseille on Tuesday. —AFP