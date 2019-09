Lahore: The Anti-Narcotics Court extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah for seven days on Saturday in the drug smuggling case.

The Court also ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to produce him again on 14th of September.

Earlier, ANF had filed a petition to freeze all the assets, worth million of rupees, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and his family.