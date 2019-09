President Dr. Arif Alvi says despite rape, plunder and brutalities and a million troops in occupied Kashmir, India will not be able to suppress the will of Kashmiri people.

In a tweet on Sunday, showing serious concern over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, the President said Kashmiris must be allowed to speak.

He said India does not want the world to see, hear and feel the resentment Kashmiris have for India.