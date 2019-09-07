Dr Piracha appointed Pakistan’s ambassador to WTO

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently approved the nomination of Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha (PAS/BS-21) as Pakistan’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the WTO Geneva. Dr Piracha is a governance expert, specialised in public financial managemen.

He is a highly competent scholar, holding a PhD degree from Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK and BSc Economics in International Trade and Development, London School of Economics, UK.

He worked as the Secretary of Industry and Commerce, Punjab, and represented Pakistan in the 6th and 7th JCC with China, working on CPEC-related projects