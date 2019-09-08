DSP, SHO among eight policemen arrested in woman torture case in Vehari

VEHARI: Eight policemen among 13 accused persons have been arrested on Sunday as Regional Police Officer (RPO) took notice of an alleged torture of a woman in their custody in Vehari’s Ladan police station.

Upon RPO Waseem Ahmed’s directives, a case has been lodged against deputy superintendent of police (DSP), station house officer (SHO), CIA in-charge and muhrar amongst eight policemen under sections 354, 337 and 342.

Vehari’s SP Investigation carried out initial probe into the incident. Meanwhile, police have been raiding suspected hideouts to arrest other suspects involved in the matter.

The woman had told the media that she was electrocuted and beaten in a torture cell, and later police officials hanged her on stairs.

She was accused of robbery by a landlord when police took her to the torture cell.—INP