EU Parliament members call for trade, travel sanctions on India over HR violation in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The Members of the European Union Parliament on Saturday called for trade and travel sanctions on India over the alarming human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU Parliament, Richard Corbett, called for utilizing all possible means to mount pressure on India to ease the military curfew in Occupied Kashmir. He proposed the imposition of trade sanctions on New Delhi and restrictions on the travel of those involved in committing human rights violations and acts of terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mr. Corbett was speaking to a conference jointly organized by Friends of Kashmir Group in the European Parliament and the Jammu-Kashmir Self-Determination Movement at the European Parliament in Brussels.