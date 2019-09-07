Fawad Chaudhry takes a dig at India’s failed moon mission

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday reacts to India’s failed moon mission, terming the Indian spacecraft as ‘toy’ and said the spacecraft must have landed in Mumbai.

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailedhttps://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

In another tweet, Chaudhry said the Indian parliament should hold their prime minister Narendra Modi accountable for wasting the poor nation’s huge amount of money.

“Modi is giving a speech on satellite communication as though he was actually an astronaut, not a politician,” Chaudhry said.

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation… https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

India on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the Moon, the country’s space agency said.