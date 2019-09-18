Federal Cabinet approves establishment of Special Media Tribunals

ISLAMABAF: The Federal Cabinet has decided to set up Special Media Tribunals to resolve issues relating to Media industry and stakeholders.

This was stated in a news briefing by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She said the media tribunals will replace Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s Council of complaints to resolve issues pertaining to media and other stakeholders.

The Special Assistant said the tribunals will decide a matter within 90 days. She said a bill in this regard will be tabled in the National Assembly.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the higher judiciary will patronize these tribunals.

She said all the pending cases with PEMRA will be referred to media tribunals.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government believe in facilitation and empowerment of media.

He said establishment of media tribunals is an attempt to introduce best practices, norms and code of conduct of the democratic societies of the world.